4-star CB Dorian Barney transfers to Georgia football power Carrollton

It’s been a busy few weeks for Dorian Barney.

First, the four-star cornerback committed to Alabama on May 19, choosing the Crimson Tide over top programs like Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, and Georgia.

Though incredibly early, his commitment instantly adds a bit of recruiting-game heft to the 2026 class for the SEC power under new head coach Kalen DeBoer — who looked at Barney while at Washington.

“The whole staff wants me there and I feel comfortable,” Barney told On3.

“Why I chose them is because of the connections and the development,” he also shared. “They are developing players, they have developed them in the past and they will continue to do so in the upcoming years. Also, it is about the relationships that I have with all the coaches.”

That news, however, was only the beginning of the recent headlines for the top 10-rated CB.

Now, the Georgia product is switching things up ahead of his junior season, announcing via X (formerly Twitter) that he’s transferring from Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) to Carrollton (Ga.).

Business is business, indeed.

The Trojans program has been a juggernaut in the Peach State, winning seven state titles and 32 regionals. With highlight-reel athletes like quarterback Julian Lewis, the team hung around the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 all season in 2023, but a November loss to a tough Walton (Ga.) team knocked them out of the final ranking. The team finished at a respectable 11-3.

Barney’s addition instantly makes the 2024 roster one of the best overall in the country, which now has a secondary that features the new transfer alongside fellow ’26 class standout and five-star safety Zelus Hicks, and Antonio Cromartie Jr. (class of 2025).

Story originally appeared on High School Sports