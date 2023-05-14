4-star CB decommits from Michigan State, re-opens recruitment

Florida football got some good news along with a dose of schadenfreude on Saturday when four-star cornerback recruit Jamari Howard decommitted from the Michigan State Spartans. The news comes just weeks ahead of the 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound defensive back’s scheduled official visit with the Gators — a program that has long coveted the in-state target — on the weekend of June 2.

A rising senior at Hialeah (Florida) Westland, Howard verbally committed to MSU last September, but that courtship came to an end on Saturday morning when he tweeted his commitment announcement on his personal Twitter account.

The talented corner’s recruitment has been covered by secondary coach Corey Raymond as well as defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who splits recruiting duties in the Miami-Dade area. Waller has made a pair of visits to Gainesville prior, with the most recent one in March, coming away with a positive impression of the state’s flagship institution.

“It’s a big school. There are great opportunities for me to go to the next level,” he told Gators Online earlier this year. “I like how they produce all their players and help them get to the league. Also, I like how they run everything and run their defense.”

Gators Online’s Corey Bender also gives reason for optimism.

“The Corey Raymond effect is real here. His presence in Gainesville is a major reason why Florida is a realistic destination for the South Florida native. When you are a highly-regarded defensive back who is high on Raymond’s wish list, you likely boast some elite traits. Jamari Howard has aspirations to play in the NFL and believes Raymond has the keys to get him there. That is relationship is strong and strengthening every week.”

Waller is ranked No. 104 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 79 and 10, respectively.

More Football!

Gators football extends offer to Daytona Beach ATH/DB Florida included among this blue-chip EDGE recruit's top 10 schools Gators flip this in-state offensive lineman transfer portal target Gators get visit from USF transfer portal commit this weekend Massive offensive line target sets official date with Florida football

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire