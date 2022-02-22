4-star CB decommits from Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a commitment from four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023. Lee’s decommitment is not shocking considering Georgia’s change at defensive back coach.

Jahmile Addae is headed to Miami and Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach. Kayin Lee is a junior on a loaded football team at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia.

Cedar Grove won the 3A state championship in 2021. Cedar Grove has two players, Christen Miller and Carlton Madden, that have signed with the Bulldogs’ class of 2022.

Kayin Lee is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in Georgia and the No. 17 corner in the country. He’s the No. 144 overall recruit.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback’s decommitment brings the Georgia class of 2023 down to eight commitments. Georgia has commitments from six four-star recruits and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country.

Lee has several major college football scholarship offers from schools like Auburn, USC, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Arkansas, and more. Miami could be a new contender for Lee.

The in-state cornerback announced his decommitment to the University of Georgia via his Twitter account:

I will still be evaluating UGA. All love pic.twitter.com/J2q0Vb54Ld — Kayin Lee (@_kayinlee) February 22, 2022

