4-star CB Daylen Everette sets commitment date

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top five schools in the hunt to secure a commitment from four-star defensive back Daylen Everette.

The University of Georgia offered Everette a scholarship early in his recruiting process: December 2019. Everette is a member of the class of 2022 and is a rising senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Before transferring to IMG Academy, Everette played football at Norview High School in Norfolk, Virginia.

Now, Everette will decide among Georgia, UNC, Oregon, Clemson and FSU. The IMG Academy star plans to make his decision on July 17 as he announced via Twitter.

Everette has a background running track and is ranked as one of the top four-star prospects in the country. He is the No. 40 prospect in his class and the No. 7 cornerback recruit.

The four-star defensive back has visited Georgia, UNC, FSU and Clemson in recent weeks. Everette had been unable to visit schools for over a year due to the NCAA’s recruiting dead period.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior has an elite list of offers, including from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Miami.

Here’s a look at Everette’s recent visit to Athens:

Enjoyed my stay in Athens this past weekend!! #GoDawgs 🐶❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/7kuMKHqqNn — Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) June 20, 2021