4-star CB Dawayne Galloway includes Georgia among top schools

Georgia football is in the running for four-star cornerback recruit Dawayne Galloway out of Marion-Franklin High School in Columbus, Ohio. Galloway is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 class.

Standing 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Galloway is one of the most physically-gifted players at the position. He’s also a track star, logging a 100-meter time of 10.42 as a sophomore.

247Sports rates Galloway as the No. 12 cornerback, the No. 4 player in Ohio and the No. 97 recruit in his class. The Bulldogs offered Galloway in October, adding to a list of some of the top programs in the country.

Galloway will choose from among Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, Colorado, West Virginia, Syracuse and UCF.

While Galloway lives in Big Ten territory, UGA has had no issue in recruiting out-of-state under Kirby Smart. Galloway will begin to narrow down his list as the 2025 cycle takes shape headed into spring practice.

