4-star CB Dakoda Fields announces commitment between Oregon and USC

Ever since Dan Lanning took over at Oregon, and Lincoln Riley took over at USC, a rivalry on the recruiting front has taken place. We’ve seen it play out while the two teams battled to land guys like 5-star OT Josh Conerly, 4-star CB Jahlil Florence, 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant, and several other high-profile recruits. The three aforementioned players chose the Ducks over the Trojans.

The latest player in a tug-of-war between the two schools chose the Trojans over the Ducks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

4-star cornerback Dakoda Fields announced on Monday morning that he was committing to USC. Fields goes to Junipero Serra in Gardena, California — the same school that Pleasant went to before committing to the Ducks.

Rated by 247Sports as the No. 10 CB and No. 78 overall player in the 2024 class, Fields is a great pickup for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Dakoda Fields Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 CA CB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9578 CA CB Rivals 4 5.9 CA CB ESPN 4 84 CA CB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA CB

Advertisement

Vitals

Height 6-foot-2 Weight 175 pounds Hometown Gardena, California Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Top Schools Before Commitment

Recruitment

Received offer from Oregon on April 23, 2022

Visited Oregon on November 16, 2022

Was scheduled to take an official visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023.

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire