4-star CB Dakoda Fields announces commitment between Oregon and USC
Ever since Dan Lanning took over at Oregon, and Lincoln Riley took over at USC, a rivalry on the recruiting front has taken place. We’ve seen it play out while the two teams battled to land guys like 5-star OT Josh Conerly, 4-star CB Jahlil Florence, 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant, and several other high-profile recruits. The three aforementioned players chose the Ducks over the Trojans.
The latest player in a tug-of-war between the two schools chose the Trojans over the Ducks.
4-star cornerback Dakoda Fields announced on Monday morning that he was committing to USC. Fields goes to Junipero Serra in Gardena, California — the same school that Pleasant went to before committing to the Ducks.
Rated by 247Sports as the No. 10 CB and No. 78 overall player in the 2024 class, Fields is a great pickup for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
Dakoda Fields Recruiting Profile
Committed 💯#FightOn @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/iXvWWeYeWj
— Dakoda Fields (@dkthegreat__) June 5, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
92
CA
CB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9578
CA
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
CB
ESPN
4
84
CA
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
CA
CB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
175 pounds
Hometown
Gardena, California
Projected Position
Cornerback
Class
2024
Top Schools Before Commitment
Texas Longhorns
Miami Hurricanes
Recruitment
Received offer from Oregon on April 23, 2022
Visited Oregon on November 16, 2022
Was scheduled to take an official visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023.