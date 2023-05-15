4-star CB Dakoda Fields puts Oregon among top schools

The elite defensive back recruiting continues for the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 class, this time with one of the top cornerbacks in the cycle placing Oregon among his top schools.

4-star CB Dakoda Fields announced his top schools this weekend, grouping the Ducks with other schools like USC, Ohio State, Washington and Miami.

Fields is rated as the No. 78 overall player and No. 10 CB in the 2925 class, per the 247Sports Composite. Fields also has been predicted to commit to Oregon by both 247Sports’ Greg Biggens and Steve Wiltfong.

Oregon already has commitments from 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu and 4-star S Aaron Flowers in the 2024 cycle, pair of top-115 defensive backs.

Fields was high school teammates with Oregon signed Rodrick Pleasant at Garden Serra HS in California.

Dakoda Fields Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Gardena (Calif.) Serra DB Dakoda Fields has cut his list of schools down to seven and went in-depth on each of his finalists https://t.co/oGcVObRzzP pic.twitter.com/xK40v7PlY4 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 14, 2023

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 CA CB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9578 CA CB Rivals 4 5.9 CA CB ESPN 4 84 CA CB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA CB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-2 Weight 175 pounds Hometown Gardena, California Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received offer from Oregon on April 23, 2022

Visited Oregon on November 16, 2022

Will take Official visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023.

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire