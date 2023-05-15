4-star CB Dakoda Fields puts Oregon among top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The elite defensive back recruiting continues for the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 class, this time with one of the top cornerbacks in the cycle placing Oregon among his top schools.

4-star CB Dakoda Fields announced his top schools this weekend, grouping the Ducks with other schools like USC, Ohio State, Washington and Miami.

Fields is rated as the No. 78 overall player and No. 10 CB in the 2925 class, per the 247Sports Composite. Fields also has been predicted to commit to Oregon by both 247Sports’ Greg Biggens and Steve Wiltfong.

Oregon already has commitments from 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu and 4-star S Aaron Flowers in the 2024 cycle,  pair of top-115 defensive backs.

Fields was high school teammates with Oregon signed Rodrick Pleasant at Garden Serra HS in California.

Dakoda Fields Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

92

CA

CB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9578

CA

CB

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

CB

ESPN

4

84

CA

CB

On3 Recruiting

4

92

CA

CB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

175 pounds

Hometown

Gardena, California

Projected Position

Cornerback

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Received offer from Oregon on April 23, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on November 16, 2022

  • Will take Official visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023.

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire