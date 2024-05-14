4-star CB Chuck McDonald includes Georgia in his top schools

Four-star cornerback recruit Chuck McDonald has named his top four schools. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 87 player in the nation, the No. 8 cornerback and the No. 8 prospect in California, per 247Sports.

McDonald plays high school football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is one of the top high school football programs in the country. McDonald also runs track and has excellent speed.

The four-star’s top four schools are Alabama, Georgia, USC and Oregon. McDonald visited both Oregon and Georgia in April.

The Mater Dei standout announced his top schools via social media on Mother’s Day:

The four-star defender has to be impressed after three Georgia Bulldog defensive backs went in the 2024 NFL draft. McDonald reportedly plans to take official visits to Georgia, Oregon, USC and Alabama this summer as he prepares to make a decision.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire