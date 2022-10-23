4-star CB Chris Peal commits to Georgia football

Georgia Bulldogs have added a commitment from defensive back recruit Chris Peal, who is ranked as a four-star prospect. Peal is a member of the class of 2023. He committed to Georgia over Michigan, NC State, and South Carolina.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs now have commitments from 22 players in the class of 2023. Georgia has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. The Bulldogs have commitments from five defensive backs including four cornerbacks.

Georgia football and defensive backs coach Fran Brown offered Chris Peal a scholarship on Feb. 25, 2022. Peal plays high school football for Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Peal plays alongside several other elite recruits at Providence Day.

Fran Brown has done an excellent job of recruiting elite defensive back talent. Brown has helped Georgia earn commitments from four players ranked as four-star recruits and one five-star.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back is the third-ranked recruit in North Carolina and the No. 21 cornerback. The four-star is the No. 177 recruit in the senior class, per 247Sports.

The four-star defensive back additionally runs track for Providence Day. Chris Peal announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 23.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Chris Peal has Committed to Georgia! The 6’1 190 CB from Charlotte, NC chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State. The Top 75 player joins Georgia’s No. 2 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings 🐶https://t.co/Sr4dUYiYGX pic.twitter.com/PuwwNUJmFo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 23, 2022

