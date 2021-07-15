4-star CB Benjamin Morrison commits to Notre Dame over Oregon

Zachary Neel
There were dreams of adding another 4-star prospect to the 2022 recruiting class in Oregon, but that seems to have been too good to be true. For the time being, at least.

4-star cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who played at Brophy College Prep. in Phoenix, chose to commit to Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon, which did not come as a huge surprise, seeing that 247 Sports’ ‘Crystal Ball’ prediction tool was spitting out 100% confidence that Morrison would go to the Irish.

Morrison was also considering Oregon, Washington, Florida State, and Michigan State.

The Ducks’ 2022 recruiting class has been on a roll recently, quickly making its way up the national rankings. After the additions of 5-star OT Kelvin Banks last week, plus 4-star WR Isaiah Sategna, and 4-star OT Cameron Williams, the Ducks have jumped up inside of the top-10. Adding another prospect like Morrison would have propelled them even further, but it wasn’t in the cards.

