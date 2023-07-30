4-star CB Aaron Scott announces college commitment

One of the best remaining uncommitted defenders left in the 2024 class announced his college commitment on Sunday afternoon.

4-star cornerback Aaron Scott verbally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, choosing them over the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions,  Texas Longhorns, and Michigan Wolverines.

Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 34 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 CB. He took multiple visits to Eugene over the past year, but ended up staying close to home in the state of Ohio.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 12 ranked class in the 2024 cycle, with multiple high-end defensive backs leading the way.

Aaron Scott Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

Position

State

247Sports

4

96

CB

OH

247Sports Composite

4

0.9619

CB

OH

Rivals

4

5.8

CB

OH

ESPN

4

83

CB

OH

On3 Recruiting

4

97

CB

OH

 

Vitals

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

170 pounds

Hometown

Springfield, Ohio

Projected Position

Cornerback

Class

2024

 

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire