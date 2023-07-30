4-star CB Aaron Scott announces college commitment
One of the best remaining uncommitted defenders left in the 2024 class announced his college commitment on Sunday afternoon.
4-star cornerback Aaron Scott verbally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, choosing them over the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns, and Michigan Wolverines.
Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 34 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 CB. He took multiple visits to Eugene over the past year, but ended up staying close to home in the state of Ohio.
At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 12 ranked class in the 2024 cycle, with multiple high-end defensive backs leading the way.
Aaron Scott Jr.’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
Position
State
247Sports
4
96
CB
OH
247Sports Composite
4
0.9619
CB
OH
Rivals
4
5.8
CB
OH
ESPN
4
83
CB
OH
On3 Recruiting
4
97
CB
OH
Vitals
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
170 pounds
Hometown
Springfield, Ohio
Projected Position
Cornerback
Class
2024
Top Schools
Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan Wolverines
Penn State Nittany Lions