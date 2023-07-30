4-star CB Aaron Scott announces college commitment

One of the best remaining uncommitted defenders left in the 2024 class announced his college commitment on Sunday afternoon.

4-star cornerback Aaron Scott verbally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, choosing them over the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns, and Michigan Wolverines.

Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 34 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 CB. He took multiple visits to Eugene over the past year, but ended up staying close to home in the state of Ohio.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 12 ranked class in the 2024 cycle, with multiple high-end defensive backs leading the way.

Aaron Scott Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Aaron Scott Jr. has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’1 180 CB from Springfield, OH chose the Buckeyes over Michigan and Oregon “Mama, BIA IS BACK!”https://t.co/sBjJoUBMwo pic.twitter.com/ZnkJcgazOU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 30, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating Position State 247Sports 4 96 CB OH 247Sports Composite 4 0.9619 CB OH Rivals 4 5.8 CB OH ESPN 4 83 CB OH On3 Recruiting 4 97 CB OH

Vitals

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 170 pounds Hometown Springfield, Ohio Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Top Schools

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Tennessee Volunteers

Michigan Wolverines

Penn State Nittany Lions

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire