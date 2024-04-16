4-star BYU commit follows Pope to Kentucky

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The highest rated high school player in BYU basketball history, 4-star recruit Collin Chandler has decommitted from the Cougars and is following former BYU head coach Mark Pope to Kentucky.

Chandler, a 6-foot-4 guard, was rated as the 28th best prospect in the nation by ESPN for the Class of 2022.

The former Farmington High star made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying, “I am grateful for Cougar Nation in taking me in as family from day 1 and supporting me in a precious time of my life. I have been blessed to be able to experience such a passionate and loving fan base. I am especially grateful for Coach Pope and the mentorship and trust he has given me from the very beginning.

Mark Pope introduced as Kentucky’s new head coach

“Through the past couple of days, the path I had before envisioned has been blurred. After talking with my family and many prayers, this vision has become clearer than ever. I am humbled to get the opportunity to continue this journey at the University of Kentucky! Go Wildcats!!!”

Chandler was the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year following the 2021-22 season when he averaged 21.7 points per game Farmington, leading the Phoenix to the 5A state championship game. Chandler left on a two-year church mission to London, but when he returns next month, he will be moving to Lexington instead of Provo.

Dallin Hall, Aly Khalifa enter transfer portal

As BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe searches for a new head coach, the Cougars have already lost starters Dallin Hall and Aly Khalifa to the transfer portal, as well as key reserve Richie Saunders. All three players could still return to BYU.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.