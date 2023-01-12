4-star Buford ATH KingJoseph Edwards names top schools

Four-star defensive end and tight end recruit KingJoseph Edwards has named his list of top schools.

Edwards visited the University of Georgia for the Samford game on Sept. 10. Edwards is an elite athlete that plays high school football for Buford High School.

Edwards is three-sport athlete. He plays football, basketball, and runs track for Buford. Edwards is favored to sign with Georgia football, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound athlete has recently visited Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia. Edwards, who is not far from being ranked as a five-star recruit, is the nation’s No. 38 player and the No. 5 athlete. The Buford star is the No. 8 recruit in Georgia. The Peach State is loaded in the class of 2024.

Edwards his top 15 schools via Twitter:

KingJoseph Edwards ranks Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, NC State, USC, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Michigan, and Oregon as his top schools. We’ll provide updates as the four-star athlete trims down his list of top schools.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire