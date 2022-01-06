4-star basketball prospect Jeremy Fears commits to Michigan State

The Floor General is heading to East Lansing.

Jeremey Fears, a 4-star point guard out of La Lumiere School (Ind.), made a hard commit to the Spartans basketball program on Tuesday, choosing the Big Ten power over rival Michigan and Illinois. (He also had an offer from in-state Indiana.)

The 6-foot-1 standout made the announcement via his twitter account:

Fears is one of the best prospects in the Class of 2023, ranked nationally in the top 30 overall, and among the top 10 point guards. As his nickname would suggest, his greatest scouting nod is the ability to run the floor—something that will surely fit well at a school with a long line of exceptional PG play.

Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

He’ll have plenty of opportunity to showcase his skills against other top prospects in the country this week at the U.S. Marines NIBC LaPorte Invitational — a big-time tourney right in Fears’ backyard (LaPorte, Ind.)

According to South Bend Tribune’s Justin Frommer, the talent from both the Class of 2022 and ’23, plus the teams, is as impressive as it is substantial:

Six nationally ranked teams. A combined 22 of the top 100 recruits in the Class of 2022 (three in the top 10). Four top 50 recruits for 2023. And commits to top programs like Duke, Kentucky, Baylor, Kansas, Indiana, Michigan and even Notre Dame.

And now, you can add one Michigan State commit.

For the latest recruiting news coming out of East Lansing, check out USA TODAY Sports’ Spartans Wire.

