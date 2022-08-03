This 4-star athlete remains firm in Florida commitment

Aaron Gates, a top-25 athlete in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite, recently told 247Sports Blake Alderman that his commitment to the Florida Gators remains solid.

Gates is the only Gators commit to make an official visit with another program since his giving his word, stopping in to see the Michigan Wolverines back in June. He was in Gainesville last weekend for Florida’s recruiting events, where he was able to spend time with head coach Billy Napier as well as cornerbacks and assistant head coach Corey Raymond.

At 6-foot, 180 pounds, it seems like the Gators might be looking to put Gates in the defensive backs room when he arrives in Gainesville. Gates told Alderman that he speaks to Napier and Raymond on a weekly basis.

The Sharpsburg, Georgia, native is a rarity for the new Florida staff, with Gates committing to the Gators in August of 2021 when Dan Mullen was still the man in charge. Gates told Alderman that Raymond has made a priority of letting him know how important he is to the 2023 class. His versatility on the field is seen as an important quality to Raymond, who has quite the eye for defensive back talent.

Raymond doesn’t have much to worry about, with Gates telling Alderman that his commitment is “pretty much shut down”. Still, it’s nice to see the new Gators staff put so much work into recruiting, something that fans didn’t always see from the previous staff.

Gates is listed as the No. 23 overall athlete prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Related

Florida a 'biggest mover' in CBS Sports' preseason 2022 college football rankings 4-star DL recruit still favoring Florida despite opening other options Here's where Florida ranks in SI's 2023 recruiting rankings debut Billy Napier one of college football's 'most intriguing coaches' in 2022 Florida among teams most likely to rebound in 2022 season, per ESPN

List

What Florida needs for a top-10 2023 recruiting class, per The Athletic

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can go undefeated this season

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire