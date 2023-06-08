4-Star athlete puts Penn State in Top 8 schools

Penn State continues to try and build upon their successful 2024 recruiting class that they’ve secured so far. They did a great job at getting early commitments from players they prioritized and are now moving their efforts over to the players still being heavily recruited by multiple schools.

The summer will be full of official visits for prospects still undecided on where they will play their college football careers after they finish high school. Players will have until the start of April 2024 before needing to officially sign with a college program.

Earlier this week, four-star athlete from Mississippi, Daniel Hill, cut his list of schools down to his top eight with Penn State included.

Hill is a 6’2″ 220 pound prospect listed as an athlete because he is a duel offensive threat as both a running back and wide receiver. While he primarily lines up as a wide receiver at the high school level, he could play multiple positions in college.

The other schools on his list include Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

Hill is a consensus four-star prospect according to all the major recruiting services. On3’s industry rankings, which takes an average from the major services, has him listed as the 194th overall player in the 2024 class and number six athlete.

The Mississippi prospect has taken the most visits to Alabama with nine unofficial trips and one official scheduled for mid-June. It’s no surprise that On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Alabama listed as the favorites to land Hill with a 57.4% chance.

Penn State is not listed with odds on the machine, but is still very much in the running to land the four-star athlete.

When speaking with Hayes Fawcett of On3, Hill had this to say about Penn State, “I love the culture that they’re building and I could really see myself elevating the program and getting over the hump and becoming national champions. I feel I could be a game changer especially in the Big 10.”

Hill has not visited Penn State at all throughout his recruiting process. He currently has four official visits scheduled for the month of June.

