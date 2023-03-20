4-star athlete Kamron Mikell set to visit UGA football

Four-star athlete Kamron Mikell is scheduled to visit the University of Georgia on April 6.

Mikell has recently visited South Carolina and has an upcoming visit with Georgia Tech.

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to class of 2024 prospect Kamron Mikell after he had an impressive camp in Athens last summer.

Mikell is a junior at Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Georgia. The four-star prospect is the No. 288 recruit in the country and the No. 36 recruit in Georgia. Mikell is the No. 33 athlete in the nation.

Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart have 10 commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have the nation’s top recruiting class in the 2024 cycle so far.

Kamron Mikell plays primarily quarterback and defensive back. The elite in-state recruit has excellent speed and acceleration on tape. Mikell is a lefty and makes some good throws, but really impresses when he is a ball carrier. Mikell does a good job of maintaining balance through contact.

The Statesboro star put Georgia in his list of top schools back in January:

🏠? I am still open to recruitment pic.twitter.com/cn4Yd3fgQC — ᴋᴀᴍʀᴏɴ “ᴋɪʟʟᴀ“ ᴍɪᴋᴇʟʟ (@KaMMike_) January 24, 2023

Mikell is a well-rounded athlete. He plays basketball at a high level. Mikell also runs track, where he shows off his elite speed. He has the potential to continue his track career in college.

Kamron Mikell announced his plans to visit Georgia football via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire