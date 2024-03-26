4-star athlete includes Georgia in his top six teams

After an up and down recruiting weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs received some good news on Monday morning. Four-star athlete Jamarion Morrow named the Dawgs to his top six alongside Alabama, Oregon, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Morrow, a native of Germantown, Tennessee, is listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. On the offensive side, primarily playing at running back, he recorded 1,212 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, while also contributing 24 tackles and four interceptions as a defensive back. He helped lead the Germantown Red Devils to a 14-0 start as season ago prior to a loss in the state playoff quarterfinals.

In terms of past comparisons, Morrow is of similar size to former receiver Mecole Hardman, who was also recruited as an athlete and started his career at cornerback prior to moving to receiver. He received his initial offer from the Bulldogs in January.

The Germantown High School standout is the No. 328 recruit in the country, per 247Sports. Morrow is the No. 15 athlete in the nation and the No. 10 recruit in Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire