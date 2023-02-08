4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama, could snag USC offer soon

Martavious Collins, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, had been committed to Alabama since July 20 of last summer, when he picked the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. However, he decommitted on Monday.

Collins is the No, 159 recruit in the nation and No. 21 athlete according to the 247Sports Composite. He was projected to play tight end after catching passes for Rome (Georgia).

“I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me since my commitment,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “I truly appreciate everyone on the staff for believing in my talents. I am very grateful for the time and energy invested in me. Much love to the Alabama family and best wishes to all.

“After thoughts and prayers, I am going to focus on doing what’s best for my future and my family. With that being said, I believe that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment.”

Prior to committing to Alabama, Collins received offers from 17 other schools, including LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee. However, he has made two visits to Auburn since his July commitment, including one on Jan. 14, per 247 Sports.

Look for USC to possibly get in the mix for Collins and go after the Georgia native. Collins may get recruited on the defensive side for the Trojans but projects as a tight end at the next level.

