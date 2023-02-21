4-star ATH Josiah Brown names top schools

Four-star athlete Josiah Brown has named his top 10 schools. Brown is ranked as the top recruit in New York.

Brown is the No. 14 athlete in the country and the No. 131 recruit in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

Brown’s top schools are Michigan, Duke, Rutgers, Georgia, Syracuse, Penn State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Nebraska and Miami. The four-star recruit states his recruitment remains open.

Brown plays high school football for Holy Trinity Diocesan in Hicksville, New York. Hicksville is located on Long Island.

The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete stated his recruitment remains open. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown specializes in recruiting the Northeast.

The four-star athlete also runs track for Holy Trinity. Brown plays both defensive back and wide receiver. He returns punts and shows explosiveness in open space.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have 10 commitments in the class of 2024 including a commitment from four-star wide receiver Ny Carr.

Josiah Brown named his top 10 via Twitter:

