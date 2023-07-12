4-star ATH Amari Jefferson names top schools, commitment date

Four-star wide receiver recruit Amari Jefferson is currently committed to Tennessee baseball. However, he just named his top three schools. Jefferson, a member of the class of 2024, may play both baseball and football at the next level.

Jefferson plays high school football for Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jefferson ranks as the nation’s No. 209 player, No. 16 athlete and No. 3 player in Tennessee.

Jefferson has a fantastic combination of speed and hand-eye coordination. On tape, Jefferson’s acceleration and cutting jump off the tape. Jefferson is a smooth athlete. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete does a great job of maximizing his yardage after the catch.

Who are Amari Jefferson’s top schools and when is scheduled to commit?

Jefferson's top schools announcement

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Amari Jefferson is down to 3️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 195 WR from Chattanooga, TN will announce his College Decision on August 5th Where Should He Go?https://t.co/H9hk4XZN0h pic.twitter.com/RC4LAxyKML — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 11, 2023

Hayes Fawcett of ON3 announced Amari Jefferson’s top schools via social media.

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Man… I am having an amazing time on my OV at Bama. Being seated next to the GOAT at our arrival dinner was crazy. Look forward to tomorrow. #rolltide#NFLU@CoachJoeCox @HolmonWiggins @T_Rees11 pic.twitter.com/lWEb0NA3Ho — Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) June 11, 2023

The four-star athlete grabbed dinner with Nick Saban on his early June official visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama does not have a ton of commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but the commitments the Crimson Tide do have are quite talented.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Had a wonderful time at Georgia for my OV this past weekend. Grateful for the opportunity to have breakfast at the Coach Smart's. Awesome getting to kick it with Kirby.@CoachWMuschamp @CoachBmac_ @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/XBWvUPHVSZ — Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) June 20, 2023

Amari Jefferson had an opportunity to have breakfast with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on his official visit to Athens, Georgia, this June. The versatile athlete would be an excellent addition to Georgia’s top-ranked class of 2024. The Dawgs already have 26 total commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Top school: Tennessee Volunteers

Had a great OV this weekend in Knoxville. Thankful for the memorable weekend I got to spend with the staff and players! #GBO🍊 @coachjoshheupel @CoachKelseyPope @maxwellthurmond pic.twitter.com/HfM2CF7ylt — Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) June 26, 2023

Amari Jefferson took an official visit to Tennessee in late June. He is already committed to the Volunteers for baseball.

Jefferson is a right-handed batter and pitcher. He has the potential to be a MLB draft pick down the road.

Jefferson's commitment date

The Baylor School athlete plans to announce where he will play college football on Aug. 5.

