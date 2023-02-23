4-star ATH Aaron Butler names top schools

Four-star athlete Aaron Butler has named his top five schools. Butler is a talented football recruit in the class of 2024.

Butler plays high school football for Calabasas High School in Calabasas, California. The four-star athlete is ranked as the No. 75 player in the country. Butler is the eighth-best recruit in California and the seventh-ranked athlete.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete has over two dozen scholarship offers. Aaron Butler also runs track at a high level. The Calabasas standout primarily plays defensive back and wide receiver.

Who are Aaron Butler’s top schools?

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been college football’s top recruiter for a long time. Kirby Smart and Georgia are consistently competing with Alabama on the recruiting trail, but the Crimson Tide secured the nation’s top class of 2023.

Alabama is hoping to continue recruiting at a high level in the class of 2024. Aaron Butler ranks Alabama as one of his top schools.

Top school: Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is looking to land talented recruits like Aaron Butler. However, the Pac-12 faces challenges due to its lack of a media rights deal and the impending departure of USC and UCLA.

Aaron Butler was previously committed to the USC Trojans, but he no longer has them in his top schools.

Top school: Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Butler visited Washington on Jan. 20. Will he stay on the West Coast or look to sign with an SEC school?

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Butler visited Athens on Jan. 27. The four-star athlete is favored to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, per 247Sports.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 1 class of 2024 in the nation. Georgia has commitments from 10 players in the 2024 cycle.

Top school: Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has instantly made the school a more attractive option for elite recruits. Sanders and company offered Aaron Butler a scholarship on Jan. 2.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire