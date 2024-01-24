4-star Ari Watford commits to Clemson football, Dabo Swinney over Ohio State, others

Clemson football received a commitment Wednesday from Ari Watford, one of the top edge rushers in the Class of 2025.

Watford is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia. A four-star prospect, he’s rated the No. 2 edge rusher nationally and the No. 1 player in Virginia by the 247Sports Composite.

Watford posted his commitment via his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon, announcing "I'm all in!"

Watford recently narrowed his list to Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He chose the Tigers over offers from Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Ohio State.

He becomes the eighth player to commit to coach Dabo Swinney's 2025 class.

2025 Edge Rusher Ari Watford has committed to Clemson, per @Hayesfawcett3



#1 ranked EDGE in the 2025 class, per @On3sports pic.twitter.com/a4poPjPSP8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 24, 2024

The Tigers lost a pair of longtime defensive ends in Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll off last season’s team.

Watford is the fourth player from Virginia in Clemson’s 2025 class, joining running back Gideon Davison and offensive tackle Easton Ware of Lynchburg and wide receiver Carleton Preston of Woodbridge.

Watford’s commitment elevated Clemson’s 2025 class ranking to No. 5 nationally.

