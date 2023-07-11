4-star Amari Jefferson has Tennessee football in final three schools with Alabama, Georgia

Tennessee football is among the final three schools for four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson who is set to announce his commitment on Aug. 5.

The Vols are in competition with SEC rivals Alabama and Georgia for his commitment.

Jefferson of Chattanooga Baylor is the No. 16 athlete in the country and the No. 3 player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Baylor’s Amari Jefferson (7) runs with the ball in the BlueCross Bowl Division DII-AAA Championship game at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

TWO-SPORT STAR: 'It's truly a blessing': How Amari Jefferson views Tennessee football offer as a Vols baseball commit

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

IN-STATE RECRUITING: Josh Heupel's 2023 Tennessee football recruiting class has more in-state signees than in recent years

SCHEDULE: Ranking opponents on 2023 Tennessee football schedule from Georgia to Austin Peay | Adams

The 6-foot, 200-pound Jefferson finished last season with 73 catches for 1,258 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Division II-AAA state champions Baylor.

He is currently a Vols baseball commit and told Knox News in April that he wants to play both football and baseball in college.

Tennessee currently has five in-state commitments include the state's top recruit in Kaleb Beasley of Lipscomb Academy, Bradley Central's Boo Carter (No. 4), Bradley Central's Marcus Goree Jr. (No. 9), McCallie's Carson Gentle (No. 29) and Middle Tennessee Christian's Jesse Perry (No. 31).

Advertisement

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football in final three for 4-star Amari Jefferson