4-star DE Amaree Williams names top schools

Four-star pass rusher Amaree Williams has named his top schools. Williams is a talented member of the class of 2025.

Williams visited the University of Georgia on July 29. Williams plays high school football for The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Amaree Williams is ranked as the No. 75 player in the class of 2025. Williams is the No. 12 recruit in Florida and the No. 10 edge rusher in his recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

Williams runs track at a high level for The Benjamin School. He participates in the high jump and the 4×100 events. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher is an excellent athlete with great explosiveness. The Benjamin School star also plays wide receiver.

The elite edge rusher has over 30 scholarship offers to play football at the next level. Williams is a good student with over a 3.0 GPA, per his Twitter account. Williams’ father, Moe Williams, played 10 seasons in the NFL and played college football at Kentucky.

Amaree Williams has committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC. Williams’ top schools are Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina, Kentucky, Penn State, USC, Florida State, and Texas.

The four-star pass rusher announced his top schools via social media:

Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

