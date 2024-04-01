4-star Alabama RB commit Anthony Rogers visits Georgia football

Four-star running back recruit Anthony Rogers has been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide since June 2023. Rogers originally committed to Alabama over Georgia, Oregon, Florida and Auburn.

Rogers is the No. 6 running back in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound running back is the No. 74 recruit in the country and the seventh-ranked player in Alabama. Rogers runs track and plays basketball.

Rogers previously played high school football for national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. Now, he plays football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Carver star running back has elite speed that should serve him well at the next level. Rogers took a photo with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after recently visiting the Bulldogs. The four-star has also taken recent visits to Alabama and Auburn.

Georgia football has is off to a slow start in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs have just five commitments in the 2025 cycle. The Dawgs hold a commitment from three-star Cedar Grove running back Bo Walker.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire