4-Star Alabama LB commit visits Georgia football

Four-star Alabama Crimson Tide commitment Luke Metz has visited the Georgia Bulldogs. Metz checked out Georgia’s campus on an official visit over the weekend.

Metz, who is a four-star linebacker recruit, is a member of the class of 2025. Metz plays high school football for Mill Creek in Hoschton, Georgia. Mill Creek advanced to the 7A quarterfinals of the state playoffs in 2023. Mill Creek is one of the top high school football programs in Georgia.

Luke Metz originally committed to Alabama in March 2024. Metz appears to be keeping his options open. The four-star is ranked as the No. 289 recruit in the country, the No. 34 linebacker and the No. 35 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The Mill Creek standout recently received a scholarship offer from Georgia on May 17, 2024.

Georgia and Alabama have the top two recruiting classes in the SEC right now. The Bulldogs have been on a recent rolling in recruiting and have several key recruiting targets committing over the next few weeks.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire