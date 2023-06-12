4-star Alabama commit sets Auburn official visit

Four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman is committed to Alabama but that hasn’t stopped Hugh Freeze and Co. from recruiting him. They are making progress as Beaman has scheduled an official visit to Auburn.

The Birmingham native was in Auburn over the weekend to watch Auburn’s Elite Camp and told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente that he will be returning to the Plains for an official visit for the Iron Bowl.

“Yeah, they (Auburn) definitely have a shot,” Beaman told Clemente. “I feel like everybody has a shot. We’re building a relationship and a bond. That relationship means a lot. Just because I committed doesn’t mean our relationships and bonds go nowhere.”

Beaman is the No. 103 overall player and No. 13 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 7 player in Alabama.

He committed to the Crimson Tide on May 21 but his recruitment is far from over as he keeps in touch with Auburn’s coaching staff.

“We’re building a great relationship so I feel like we can keep going.”

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder made 50 tackles, 10.0 sacks and intercepted three passes last season for Parker High School according to MaxPreps.

