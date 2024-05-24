4-star 2026 QB Jaden O’Neal schedules visit to Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have had some incredible success when it comes to recruiting the quarterback position over the past couple of years, whether that’s from the high school ranks or in the transfer portal.

Lanning landed Bo Nix out of the portal in his first month on the job, and he added guys like Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore out of the portal this past offseason. On top of that, he’s been able to sign guys like Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, and he has a commitment from 4-star QB Akili Smith Jr. in the class of 2025.

Things don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, either.

It came out earlier this week that 4-star QB Jaden O’Neal, one of the top passers in the class of 2026, will be in Eugene later this summer for a visit. O’Neal is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 54 overall player in the 2026 class, and the No. 6 QB.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, O’Neal is a big-bodied QB who has the build to be a dynamic player at the college level. He will take several visits this coming offseason, but don’t be surprised to see the Ducks make a strong push for this blue-chip player.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire