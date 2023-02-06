4-star 2025 wide receiver gets offer, sets visit date with Florida

Billy Napier and Co. are cranking away on the college football recruiting trail with the sports’ offseason now in full swing. While plenty of time is being spent helping the class of 2023 settle in on campus, the program continues to move forward in search of the best and brightest to play in the Swamp.

Last Thursday, the Gators extended a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver BJ Gibson out of Rochelle (Georgia) Wilcox County. On Monday morning, the 6-foot, 170-pound pass-catcher told Gators Online’s Corey Bender that he plans on visiting the University of Florida’s campus on March 4.

“I was excited to receive my 10th SEC offer from Florida,” Gibson told Bender. “Florida has always been a school I looked forward to getting an offer from. Coach Colbert has produced some big-name receivers through his time coaching wideouts.

“I will be looking forward to getting on campus to see how great Gainesville is. Coach Napier is going to put together a great program in the oncoming years.”

Florida is not the only school in pursuit of the talented high school sophomore, who also holds offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles and Kentucky Wildcats among many others.

Gibson is ranked No. 221 overall and No. 27 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 221 and 35, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the ‘Dawgs out front for his services with a 38.5% chance of landing him, while Florida State, Tennessee and Kentucky follow behind at 17.7%, 15.1% and 12.6%, respectively.

