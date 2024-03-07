4-star 2025 receiver sets a commitment date

LSU is looking to build on its hot start recruiting the 2025 cycle, and it could be in the mix to add another blue-chip receiver to the fold.

Four-star Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) receiver Koby Howard has set a commitment date of March 31, according to On3. Howard has also trimmed his list of top schools down to eight, which includes Florida, FSU, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Missouri, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Howard ranks as the No. 314 prospect nationally, per 247Sports, and while he holds no Crystal Ball projection, Florida is a slim favorite per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine followed by Florida State.

He has visited LSU multiple times, though Howard’s last trip to Baton Rouge was nearly a year ago.

