4-star 2025 RB Anthony “Turbo” Rogers puts Oregon among his top five schools
The Oregon Ducks added to their already impressive 2024 recruiting class on Saturday with the addition of 4-star QB Michael Van Buren and 4-star DL Xadavien Sims. Looking to bridge that success into the class of 2025, Oregon has gleaned the interest of 4-Star RB, Anthony Rogers, who announced the Ducks as one of his top five schools on Monday.
In his sophomore year of high school, Rogers rushed for 2,151 yards and 27 touchdowns in just 10 games. Nicknamed “Turbo,” it’s no surprise that Rogers is exceptionally fast, but he also has a good vision for a young ball carrier. Furthermore, Rogers seems just as comfortable running up the middle as he is running outside, which isn’t the case for all speedsters.
The Oregon Ducks’ running backs coach, Carlos Locklyn came to Oregon in 2022 with Dan Lanning, and he was successful in his first recruiting cycle. In the class of 2023, Locklyn was able to bring in two top 20 RBs, Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar. Locklyn and Rogers share the same hometown and according to Hayes Fawcett, the two have already built a good relationship.
While the start of Rogers’s college career is a few years away, his college decision is imminent. He has announced that he will choose his future school on June 2nd, even though he hasn’t visited most of the schools in his top five. So far, Oregon’s 2024 recruiting cycle has been full of good news. and perhaps in the next few weeks, Anthony Rogers will continue the streak of Ducks’ commitments.
Anthony Rogers Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star RB Anthony “Turbo” Rogers (2025) is down to 5️⃣ Schools!
The 5’8 185 RB from Pike Road, AL is ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the ‘25 Class
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/TrpAz9YFLO pic.twitter.com/hYyshzpp0K
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
92
FL
RB/ATH
247Sports Composite
4
0.9599
FL
RB/ATH
ESPN
4
90
FL
RB
On3
4
84
FL
RB
Rivals
4
5.8
FL
RB
Vitals
Height
5’8″
185 lbs.
Hometown
Bradenton, FL
Projected Position
RB
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered by Ducks in January 2022
Ranked 8th best Rb in the class of 2025
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Auburn Tigers
Highlights