4-star 2025 RB Anthony “Turbo” Rogers puts Oregon among his top five schools

Miles Dwyer
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks added to their already impressive 2024 recruiting class on Saturday with the addition of 4-star QB Michael Van Buren and 4-star DL Xadavien Sims. Looking to bridge that success into the class of 2025, Oregon has gleaned the interest of 4-Star RB, Anthony Rogers, who announced the Ducks as one of his top five schools on Monday.

In his sophomore year of high school, Rogers rushed for 2,151 yards and 27 touchdowns in just 10 games. Nicknamed “Turbo,” it’s no surprise that Rogers is exceptionally fast, but he also has a good vision for a young ball carrier. Furthermore, Rogers seems just as comfortable running up the middle as he is running outside, which isn’t the case for all speedsters.

The Oregon Ducks’ running backs coach, Carlos Locklyn came to Oregon in 2022 with Dan Lanning, and he was successful in his first recruiting cycle. In the class of 2023, Locklyn was able to bring in two top 20 RBs, Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar. Locklyn and Rogers share the same hometown and according to Hayes Fawcett, the two have already built a good relationship.

While the start of Rogers’s college career is a few years away, his college decision is imminent. He has announced that he will choose his future school on June 2nd, even though he hasn’t visited most of the schools in his top five. So far, Oregon’s 2024 recruiting cycle has been full of good news. and perhaps in the next few weeks, Anthony Rogers will continue the streak of Ducks’ commitments.

Anthony Rogers Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

92

FL

RB/ATH

247Sports Composite

4

0.9599

FL

RB/ATH

ESPN

4

90

FL

RB

On3

4

84

FL

RB

Rivals

4

5.8

FL

RB

 

Vitals

Height

5’8″

Weight

185 lbs.

Hometown

Bradenton, FL

Projected Position

RB

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by Ducks in January 2022

  • Ranked 8th best Rb in the class of 2025

Top Schools

Highlights

