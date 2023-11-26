4-star 2025 quarterback Antwann Hill decommits from Colorado Buffaloes

Antwann Hill, who is among the top quarterback prospects in the high school class of 2025, announced his decommitment from the Colorado Buffaloes football team on Sunday.

Hill initially committed to Colorado in October with plans to reclassify to 2024 and enroll early. According to ESPN, after deciding to stay in the class of 2025, Hill will re-evaluate his recruitment and visit other schools.

He told ESPN that Colorado is still “a top priority” but wants to see programs including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

“I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day,” he said to the news outlet. “I’m going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision.”

Hill is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2025 and the No. 59 recruit overall. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he broke out as a sophomore with 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns to just three interceptions, according to ESPN. This year, he threw for 2,732 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Colorado now loses its second recruit of the 2025 class as it finishes its season with a record of 4-8. With just one win in conference play, the Buffaloes finished last in the Pac-12.

Four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins decommitted on Nov. 12, leaving only one 2025 recruit committed to Colorado.

Head coach Deion Sanders built up allure for the program ahead of this season, attracting the No. 21 overall recruiting class of 2023 with highlights like five-star CB Cormani McClain, four-star RB Dylan Edwards and four-star receivers Omarion Miller and Adam Hopkins.

The 2024 class isn’t as strong but does have high-level commits including top-100 athletes Aaron Butler and Kamron Mikell, as ranked by 247Sports.

These players will work to build up the program as it shifts from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 and recoup losses in 2025 — or convince Hill that Colorado should continue being a priority and is, in fact, the right decision.

