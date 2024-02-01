4-star 2025 OT Andrew Babalola gets Michigan State football offer

Michigan State has extended an offer to one of the top targets in the 2025 recruiting class, extending an offer to Andrew Babalola, an offensive tackle from Overland Park, Kansas.

Babalola possesses over 30 power conference offers, and is one of the most sought after prospects in the nation. He is a 4-star prospect that is ranked as the No. 21 overall player and No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports.

