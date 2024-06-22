4-star 2025 EDGE LaJesse Harrold commits to LSU

LSU’s already strong 2025 class got even better on Saturday.

The Tigers reeled in a commitment from four-star Robinson (Tampa) edge rusher LaJesse Harrold, the No. 100 player in the nation according to On3. The 6-foot-5, 207-pound prospect is also the No. 15 edge rusher nationally and the No. 14 recruit in the state of Florida.

Harrold’s commitment comes just a day after he was on campus for an official visit to Texas A&M. He officially visited LSU the prior weekend and Illinois the weekend before.

He’s the second high-profile recruit to commit to the Tigers in the last few days as No. 1 2025 interior offensive lineman Carius Curne also joined the class.

LSU’s group of 13 commits now features eight top-100 prospects, headlined by five-star Bryce Underwood and Harlem Berry.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire