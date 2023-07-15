4-star 2025 CB announces visit to Oregon following Ducks offer

A load of talented recruits are going to be descending on Eugene a couple of weeks from now as the Oregon Ducks prepare to host their annual Saturday Night Live recruiting camp on July 29th.

Don’t be shocked if you see a number of recruits announce their visits to Oregon for that weekend in the coming days.

The first one that we’ve seen pop up is from 4-star cornerback Kevyn Humes, a Top247 player from the class of 2025.

Humes plays at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, the same school as Oregon’s 4-star QB commit Michael Van Buren. Humes is rated as the No. 240 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 27 CB.

Humes received an offer from Oregon on July 14, per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire