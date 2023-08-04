NEW: 4-star 2024 wide receiver commits to LSU

Earlier Friday, Jelani Watkins received a prediction from On3 to commit to LSU. Just a few hours later, the four-star wide receiver committed to the Tigers.

Watkins is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound, four-star wide receiver from Houston where he plays for Klein Forest High School. The Klein Forest Eagles finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the 6A playoffs.

Watson also runs track at Klein Forest, and he’s one of the fastest athletes in Texas. He won the Texas 6A 200-meter state championship as a junior with a 20.54, which proved 0.32 seconds faster than second place and he ran a 20.39 200 to win a district championship in April 2023.

Watkins becomes the 23rd overall commit for the 2024 class. The class is currently ranked as the No. 9 class in the country by 247Sports but it could soar even higher on Aug. 10 as two of LSU’s top prospects choose where they will play their college ball.

