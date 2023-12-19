4-star 2024 OT Rustin Young commits to Michigan State football

Jonathan Smith and his staff have landed the biggest recruit of their short tenure at Michigan State. The Spartans staff earned the commitment of Rustin Young, a former Oregon State commit, over Auburn, Arizona State and others.

Young is ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 215 overall player as well as the No. 23 offensive tackle, according to 247Sports. He is a 6-foot-5, 275 pound offensive tackle from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Young joins Andrew Brinson, Kekai, Burnett, Austin Clay, Justin Denson, Carter Enyard (PWO), Makhi Frazier, Wyatt Hook, Rakeem Johnson, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Alessio Milivojevic, Payton Stewart, Jaylen Thompson, Brand Tullis, Jadyn Walker and Keshawn Williams as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

READ: MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL 2024 COMMITMENT TRACKER

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire