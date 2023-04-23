4-star 2024 OT Ethan Calloway names top schools

Georgia football is among the top schools for four-star offensive tackle Ethan Calloway. The talented class of 2024 offensive tackle plays high school football for Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle puts Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, Auburn, LSU, Florida, and Florida State in his top schools.

The four-star Lake Norman standout is rated as the No. 19 offensive tackle and the No. 212 recruit overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports. Calloway is the fourth-ranked player in North Carolina

Calloway has over a dozen scholarship offers. The four-star has recently visited North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have 11 total commitments in the 2024 cycle. Georgia’s class of 2024 is the second-best class in the country. Three-star Malachi Toliver is the Bulldogs’ lone commitment along the offensive front.

The talented offensive tackle named his top eight schools via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire