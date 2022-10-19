4-Star 2024 Long Beach Poly LB Dylan Williams decommits from USC

Long Beach Poly (CA) linebacker Dylan Williams decommitted from new head coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans in an announcement on social media on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker is rated the nation’s No. 143 overall prospect and No. 11 outside linebacker in the 2024 class.

USC’s 2024 class consists of three pledges: Calabasas four-star cornerback Aaron Butler, Lakeridge (Oregon) four-star tight end Joey Olsen and Long Beach Poly four-star wide receiver Jason Robinson.

Williams still has the Trojans at the top of his list, but other Power Five schools are now back in the mix, including Texas, UCLA, Florida State, Miami (FL), Washington, and Michigan State.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire