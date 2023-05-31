4-star 2024 DL locks-in Georgia football visit

2024 four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene has scheduled an official visit to Georgia for June 2-4.

Greene (6-foot-4, 260 pounds), out of Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., is rated as the No. 23 defensive lineman, the No. 23 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 164 recruit overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

UGA, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Alabama are listed as teams currently with the best chance at landing Greene. No one is hotter on the recruiting trail than the Bulldogs, who hold the nation’s No. 1 class. 20

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire