4-star 2024 DL locks-in Georgia football visit
2024 four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene has scheduled an official visit to Georgia for June 2-4.
@GeorgiaFootball first in the shoot. Let’s get it! @KirbySmartUGA @TravionScott I’m counting down. #GoDawgs 😤💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/eRCpMJ3yTf
— Justin Greene ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@justingreene95) May 26, 2023
Greene (6-foot-4, 260 pounds), out of Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., is rated as the No. 23 defensive lineman, the No. 23 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 164 recruit overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.
G-Day activities!! @GeorgiaFootball Thanks for everything @TravionScott @KirbySmartUGA #GoDawgs @Mansell247 @BrooksAustinBA pic.twitter.com/QYa4OEL4Ad
— Justin Greene ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@justingreene95) April 15, 2023
UGA, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Alabama are listed as teams currently with the best chance at landing Greene. No one is hotter on the recruiting trail than the Bulldogs, who hold the nation’s No. 1 class. 20