4-star 2023 tight end has Ohio State in final eight schools

We are still waiting for that first commitment to the 2023 Ohio State football recruiting class, but you can bet that the seal will be broken sooner rather than later. To date, only 15 teams have nabbed a prospect for the 2023 recruiting cycle, with Ohio State in on some key members that will be looking to make a decision soon.

One of those is 4-star tight end Luke Hasz out of Bixby, Oklahoma. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Hasz is rated as the No. tight end and 40th overall prospect in the entire class as of right now. In addition to Ohio State, Hasz has Texas, TCU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma State in his final eight.

Four-Star TE Luke Hasz tells @On3Recruits that he’s down to these 8️⃣ Schools The 6’4 220 TE from Bixby, OK is ranked as a Top 40 Player in the Class of 2023 (#1 TE) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/CMpK5K7b7q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2021

Being from Oklahoma, most believe that he is a pretty good lead to the Sooners right now, but we’ve seen that things can change drastically as things progress throughout a kid’s recruitment. If Ohio State can get him on campus, the program is about as good as anyone in putting on a good show.

We’ll see how this all plays out as things progress with Hasz’s recruitment.

List

Ohio State football 2022 recruiting commitment tracker View 16 items

WATCH: Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers spins ball with ridiculous ease

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.