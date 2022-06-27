4-star 2023 OT Trevor Lauck commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes, becomes 13th commit

A big recruiting weekend for Iowa has already netted the Hawkeyes their first commitment. Class of 2023 offensive tackle Trevor Lauck announced his pledge to the Hawkeyes Sunday evening. He is a 6-foot-6, 285 pound from Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind.

According to Rivals, Lauck is a four-star commit, the nation’s No. 229 player overall, the No. 25 offensive tackle, and the No. 3 player from Indiana. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Lauck is also regarded as a four-star commit, the No. 396 player nationally, the No. 33 offensive tackle and the No. 5 player from the Hoosier State.

ESPN and On3 both rate Lauck as a three-star commit. According to On3, Lauck is the nation’s No. 40 interior offensive lineman and the No. 8 player from Indiana. The On3 consensus rankings has Lauck as the country’s No. 441 player overall and as the No. 34 interior offensive lineman. Finally, ESPN rates Lauck as the No. 48 offensive tackle and the No. 5 player from Indiana.

“I’d like to thank God for putting me in the position I am in and for the blessings he’s gifted me with. I want to thank my mom, dad, family, and friends for everything they do for me and their endless support. Thank you coach Otley, Rodenberg, Quintana, and all the Roncalli staff. I want to thank each coach that has recruited me and built a relationship with me throughout the process. With that being said, I am committed to the University of Iowa! Go Hawkeyes!!!” Lauck wrote in his Twitter announcement.

Lauck represents the 13th commitment in Iowa’s 2023 class that currently ranks No. 17 nationally according to 247Sports and No. 18 according to Rivals. The Hawkeyes’ class is headlined in part by quarterback commit Marco Lainez III, who recently detailed why he’s remained loyal to Iowa.

Lauck also joins three-star offensive linemen Leighton Jones and Cannon Leonard. Here’s a look at Lauck’s junior season Hudl tape at Roncalli High School and a look at his full recruiting profile.

Trevor Lauck's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 4 40 Rivals 4 229 3 25 ESPN 3 N/A 5 48 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 8 40 247 Composite 4 396 5 33

Vitals

Hometown Indianapolis, Ind. Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 285 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on July 25, 2021

Committed on June 26

Other Offers

Akron

Boston College

Cincinnati

Duke

Eastern Michigan

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Miami (Ohio)

Michigan

Michigan State

Ohio State

Purdue

Rutgers

Tennessee

Toledo

West Virginia

