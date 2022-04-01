4-Star 2023 OT from Finland includes Alabama as a recruiting finalist
Nick Saban and the Alabama Football program look to build the future and try to win even more national championships through the 2023 class.
Today, the Crimson Tide was named in the top-four potential landing spots for four-star 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen.
Alinen has received interest and offers from other top programs all across the nation and the four he has in his final list speak to that.
He will be deciding between Alabama, Miami, Georgia and Ohio State.
Currently, he is projected to select Alabama, according to 247Sports. However, with plenty of time until he has to put pen to paper, anything can change.
Olaus Alinen Crystal Ball Projection
Film
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
125
1
14
Rivals
4
129
–
12
ESPN
4
193
1
16
On3 Recruiting
4
218
1
17
247 Composite
4
127
1
14
Vitals
Hometown
Windsor, CT
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-7
Weight
315
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 12, 2021
Future visit scheduled for June 10, 2022
Last visit was on Nov. 23, 2021
Offers list
THE FINAL FOUR‼️ #AGTG @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/HxjrBjmdrF
— Olaus Alinen (@alinen_olaus) April 1, 2022
