Breaking News:

USMNT will be facing England on Black Friday; open for more on the 2022 World Cup draw

4-Star 2023 OT from Finland includes Alabama as a recruiting finalist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Nick Saban and the Alabama Football program look to build the future and try to win even more national championships through the 2023 class.

Today, the Crimson Tide was named in the top-four potential landing spots for four-star 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen.

Alinen has received interest and offers from other top programs all across the nation and the four he has in his final list speak to that.

He will be deciding between Alabama, Miami, Georgia and Ohio State.

Currently, he is projected to select Alabama, according to 247Sports. However, with plenty of time until he has to put pen to paper, anything can change.

Olaus Alinen Crystal Ball Projection

Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

125

1

14

Rivals

4

129

12

ESPN

4

193

1

16

On3 Recruiting

4

218

1

17

247 Composite

4

127

1

14

Vitals

Hometown

Windsor, CT

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-7

Weight

315

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 12, 2021

  • Future visit scheduled for June 10, 2022

  • Last visit was on Nov. 23, 2021

Offers list

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories