4-Star 2023 OT from Finland includes Alabama as a recruiting finalist

Nick Saban and the Alabama Football program look to build the future and try to win even more national championships through the 2023 class.

Today, the Crimson Tide was named in the top-four potential landing spots for four-star 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen.

Alinen has received interest and offers from other top programs all across the nation and the four he has in his final list speak to that.

He will be deciding between Alabama, Miami, Georgia and Ohio State.

Currently, he is projected to select Alabama, according to 247Sports. However, with plenty of time until he has to put pen to paper, anything can change.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 125 1 14 Rivals 4 129 – 12 ESPN 4 193 1 16 On3 Recruiting 4 218 1 17 247 Composite 4 127 1 14

Vitals

Hometown Windsor, CT Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-7 Weight 315 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 12, 2021

Future visit scheduled for June 10, 2022

Last visit was on Nov. 23, 2021

Offers list

Alabama

Georgia

Ohio State

Miami

USC

Auburn

Clemson

Florida

LSU

