4 standouts on offense from Chiefs’ preseason win over 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs notched a 19-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in preseason Week 1.

While the starting unit didn’t get much work, the depth players got plenty of snaps in on Saturday. A number of players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball stood out in their first action of the year. Specifically, on the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs managed some impressive performances from several newcomers.

Here are four standout players from the Chiefs’ preseason opener:

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

The standout performance of the night on the offensive line didn't necessarily come from the first-string unit. Working mostly with the second- and third-team at left tackle, Prince Tega Wanogho played 36 snaps on the night. According to Pro Football Focus, 24 of those snaps came on pass-blocking downs. Of those 24 snaps, Wanogho only allowed a single pressure. He was equally successful, if not better at times in the run game. The Chiefs don't have a lot of tackle depth right now. Mike Remmers and Kyle Long are still sidelined by injury and it has thrust Lucas Niang into the starting lineup. Another injury at tackle would put Kansas City in dire straits, as they were in Super Bowl LV. The former Philadelphia Eagles draft pick joined Kansas City during the playoffs last season. If Wanogho can develop into a proper option at tackle, it'd go a long way toward solidifying the depth on this team. Early indications are that he'll be up to the task, but it'll be important to see him work against some more talented pass-rushers than those he faced on Saturday night.

C Creed Humphrey

I could really highlight anyone from the Chiefs' new-look offensive line here, as the first glimpse was impressive and as advertised. Humphrey and the rest of the unit only played 11 snaps on Saturday, but the rookie out of Oklahoma looked the part of an NFL starting center in each snap. On seven pass-blocking snaps, Humphrey allowed no pressures. After an offseason of chatter about the rookie being a left-handed snapper, he didn't seem to have any problems snapping the ball, whether the quarterback was Patrick Mahomes or Chad Henne. He had some impressive blocks in the run game too, clearing rushing lanes for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. All-in-all, this was a very good start for Humphrey and something that he can build off of as we inch toward the regular season.

RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon got a ton of action against his former team with 15 snaps on offense and nine snaps on special teams. I'm not sure if he had a little extra juice going against the 49ers, but it sure seemed that way because he popped every time he touched the ball. On offense, McKinnon showed off his versatility, appearing both in the running game and the passing game. He had three rushing attempts totaling 19 yards. He also caught 2-of-3 passes for 21 yards on the day. His long run and catch on the day went 10 yards and 16 yards, respectively. The most important part of his showing was that McKinnon looked to be a bit of a different flavor compared to other running backs on the team. Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks quicker this year, but McKinnon seemed to have that fabled extra gear that's often talked about in the NFL.

FB Michael Burton

Burton may have only played eight snaps on offense, but it's clear that he'll play a vital role in the backfield behind the Chiefs' new-look offensive line. Not only did he fetch a start for Kansas City, but he didn't really come off the field much in the first two series. The veteran free-agent acquisition appeared four times in those first two drives on offense, twice blocking and twice running routes. He caught a 7-yard out route leaking out of the backfield on play-action. He also had a key block on third down, clearing a running lane for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to pick up the first down. On the following play, Chad Henne tossed the go-ahead touchdown to Byron Pringle. Who were we kidding? Andy Reid can't and won't quit the fullback, especially with this move toward power, gap and man blocking schemes. Expect Burton to be a solid part of this offense moving forward.

