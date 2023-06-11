4 standout stats from 2022 the Steelers can build off of

When it comes to statistics, sometimes you have to really dig to find the good and bad with a team. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, we dug into some advanced numbers to share a few statistical highlights from last year the team can really be optimistic about going into 2023.

WR George Pickens

One of the biggest criticisms of the Steelers offense in recent seasons has been the struggle to push the football down the field. But a number that gives hope about this is the 13.4 yards before reception he had in 2022. This means the ball traveled 13.4 yards in the air before reception last season which was second-best in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

WR Diontae Johnson

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

There’s no better weapon for a young quarterback than a receiver who is always open and no receiver got open better than Diontae Johnson did last season. In fact, it wasn’t even close. Johnson graded out at a 99 in getting open with the next-closest receiver being Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett with a 95.

LB Cole Holcomb

We know Cole Holcomb didn’t play with the Steelers last season. And this isn’t even one of Holcomb’s stats. But with Holcomb’s athleticism at inside linebacker this one applies. Last season the combination of Devin Bush and Robert Spillane blitzed from the inside linebacker position 73 times. This combined was more times than Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons blitzed or Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen.

Advertisement

CB James Pierre

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

James Pierre might be the secret weapon in the Steelers secondary. Last season, Pierre was targeted 31 times and only allowed a 41.9 percent completion percentage and a 58.7 quarterback rating. Should Pierre be given a larger role on defense?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire