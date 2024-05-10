4 sports camps for kids in Albuquerque this summer

May 9—Whether you want to sign your child up for extra soccer practice, need swimming lessons or want to improve other skills, these four sports camps have something for you.

To compile this list, I sorted through events on Google to find sports summer camps in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Rebels Volleyball Club

Volleyball specialty clinics cover setting, hitting and serving, passing and serving, blocking and power play. Clinics are available for students five and under through age 18. Registration for the clinics can be found online.

LOCATION: 7800 Las Lomitas NE, 505-554-3242

SCHEDULE: Camps are split into one and two day sessions that run between June 4 and July 26th

COST:

$50 — One-day sessions

$125 — Two-day sessions

CAMP ALL SWIM

Kay's All Swim School will host swim camp for children ages 4 to 11. The sessions will have first aid, water safety, boat safety, crafts, pool play and pizza. Each session will have a different theme such as pirates, sharks, the Amazon River, dinosaurs and mermaids and mermen. Registration for the camp can be found online.

LOCATION: 9737 Fourth NW, 505-255-7946

SCHEDULE: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, June 21, July 5, July 19, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16

COST: $125.00 per session.

Duke City Fencing

Duke City Fencing will host a summer camp for advanced beginners to improve the fundamentals of fencing. This camp is for members only, memberships start at $98.

LOCATION: 2840 Girard NE, 505-872-0048

SCHEDULE: 2:30-6 p.m. June 4-7

COST: Varies by membership plan

Hope Engage Athletic Camps

HOPE Christian School is hosting a summer athletic camp offering soccer, basketball, cheerleading, volleyball, football and dance. Children do not have to be attending the school to sign up for the classes.

LOCATION: 6731 Palomas NE, 505-821-2513

SCHEDULE:

Boys and Girls Soccer Camp: 8:30-11 a.m. May 28-30

Boys Basketball Camp: 9 a.m.-noon K-5th; 1-4 p.m. 6th-10th June 3-5

Girls Summer Cheerleading Camp: 9 a.m.-noon June 17-19, June 20-22

Girls Volleyball: 9 a.m.-noon June 24-26

Football Skills and Drills Camp: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. July 11-12

Drill and Dance Team Camp: 9 a.m.-noon Pre-K-3rd; 1-4 p.m. 4th-8th grade Aug. 1-2

COST: $85 per camper