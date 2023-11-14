These 4 South Bend-area football players share Northern Indiana Conference MVP honors?

South Bend Riley senior running back Dominick Jolley and Glenn senior quarterback Chase Miller were named co-Most Valuable Players for the Northern Indiana Conference North-South football team while Penn senior quarterback Nolan McCullough and New Prairie senior QB Marshall Kmiecik are co-MVPs of the East-West squad.

Dominick Jolley

Riley’s Darrick Lee was named the North-South Coach of the Year and Penn’s Cory Yeoman was voted East-West Coach of the Year.

Nolan McCullough

Jolley had four Riley teammates join him on the North-South offenive first team in senior outside linebacker Marcus Henderson, junior tight end Anthony Schmok, junior wide receiver Marvin Schindler and junior quarterback Austin White.

Marshall Kmiecik

Miller is joined on the first team by his Glenn teammate, sophomore outside linebacker Ayden Smigielski.

Bremen had a trio of players selected to the North-South squad in senior center Anakin Coffman, junior wide receiver Tyrus Graverson and junior quarterback Silas Laidig.

Schedules/results: Here are South Bend area high school football schedules and results

Completing the North-South first team are senior center Shawn Peck of Washington, senior outside linebacker Dominic Mitchell of Clay and junior running back Ty Zartman of Jimtown.

Glenn had a whopping six players named to the North-South defensive first team: senior linemen Ira Napier and Caleb Spodnick, junior linebacker Julian McMahan, senior back Ty’Ronn Larkin and Miller while junior linebacker Eli Beeney was named at-large. The Falcons also had senor punter Mason Kobelt named a first-teammer.

Darrick Lee

Riley had three defensive first-team players in senior linemen Tavaris Townsend and Marques Young and senior linebacker Robert Nabieu.

Cory Yeoman

Sophomore linebacker Bryce Verse and senior safety Mekhi Wilson of Washington are first-team defense along with senior back Jackson Clopton of Jimtown and sophomore back Tyre Jones of Clay.

Penn’s McCullough has five teammates joining him on the East-West All-NIC offensive team – senior center Auden Jones, sophomore linemen Neven Freitag and Riley Schramski, senior wide receiver Elijah Coker and senior running back Jake Balis.

Kmiecik has two Cougar teammates joining him on offensive team in senior lineman Jonathan Klosinski and senior wide receiver Reece Lapczynski.

Marian had three offensive first-teamers in jr. Lineman Giavanni Garcia, senior tight end Leopine Sete and junior running back Brian Osman.

Completing the offensive first team ar senior wide receiver Braylon Williams of Adams, senior tight end Nathan Munson of Elkhart and senior wide receiver Hayden Miller of Saint Joseph.

Special teams first teammers are kicker Owen Chalik of New Prairie and punter Austin Eysol of Penn.

Scores/pairings: Indiana regional football scores and semistate pairings: Some heartbreakers for area teams

On the defensive first team, Penn dominated with six selections – senior lineman Branden Lynch, senior linebacker Tommy Powlus, senior safety Maverick Robb, senior backs Dominic Bonner and Vince Horner and sophomore linebacker Vinny Freeman.

New Prairie placed three on the defensive first team in senior lineman Dylan Wilson, senior linebacker Trenton Klute and junior back Hayden Scott.

Senor lineman Nick Cline and junior linebacker Joe Boone of Marian, along with senior lineman Mariyon Dye completes the defensive first team.

All-NIC North-South Second team

Offense: Sr. OL Landon Glennon (Glenn), soph. TE Blake Wright (Glenn), sr. C Andrew Whitmer (Glenn), jr. WR Brody King (Glenn), soph. OL Eli Wallace (Glenn), sr. RB Jaquan Patton (Washington), sr. WR Reece Greene (Bremen), soph. RB Cooper Dillenbeck (Jimtown), sr. Payton Baird (Riley), jr. QB Liam Wolf (Clay), sr. WR Shaquille Edwards (Clay), sr. WR Jeremiah Cherry (Clay).

Defense: Jr. DL Christian Velazquez (Jimtown), jr. LB Ben McAlister (Jimtown), jr. DB Connor Christman (Jimtown), jr. LB Karon Miller (Clay), sr. LB Jeremy Cleveland (Clay), sr. DB Montrell Northern (Riley), soph. DB Jayden Lineberry (Washington), sr. DL Derron Lee (Washington), soph. DB Brayden Benwell (Glenn, sr. Cody Czarnecki (Bremen), jr. LB Austin Young (Bremen).

North-South standings: Riley 5-0, Glenn 3-2, Jimtown 3-2, Clay 2-3, Bremen 1-4, Washington 1-4.

All-NIC East-West Second team

Offense: Sr. OL Evan Adams (Adams), sr. C Chris Briones (Marian), jr. WR Braxton Brooks (Marian), sr. QB Bryce LaSane (Marian), sr. TE Cole Bennett (Penn), jr. WR Kellen Watson (Penn), jr. RB Conner Dow (Elkhart), fr. WR Brayson Hurley (Saint Joseph), sr. QB Alex Ortiz (Saint Joseph), sr. OL Micah Stover (Saint Joseph), soph. RB Franco Biffle (Saint Joseph), sr. TE Nolan Freeman (New Prairie).

Defense: Sr. OL Aidan Ziegler (New Prairie), jr. LB Harrison Groves (New Prairie), sr. DB Brock Sinka (New Prairie), sr. DL Evan Whitten (Penn), sr. LB Jackson Griffith (Penn), sr. DL Kaleb Johnson (Marian), sr. DB Chase Bays (Marian), sr. DL Turmarye Morris (Elkhart), sr. LB Max Huckleberry (Elkhart), sr. DB Darreon Newson (Elkhart), sr. LB Christian Bryce (Adams), sr. DB Brady Farrell (Saint Joseph).

East-West standings: Penn 5-0, New Prairie 4-1, Marian 3-2, Elkhart 2-3, Saint Joseph 1-4, Adams 0-5.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: IHSAA Indiana All-Northern Indiana Conference high school football team