4 soon-to-be Packers free agents to watch in divisional playoff vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t in the postseason, which means they are looking forward to the draft and free agency. The L.A. Rams and the Green Bay Packers are the first two teams to play on Saturday.

Who are some players set to become free agents who could be potential targets for the Cardinals?





CB Kevin King

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback is perhaps the Cardinals' most pressing offseason need. King has battled injuries, as he has yet to play in all 16 games of any season in his career. He had five interceptions in 2019. At 6-foot-3, he has length.

RB Jamaal Williams

Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

Williams is a steady complementary back to have. He can be a workhorse and he can play a role. He can catch the football. In 2020, he had 505 rushing yards and 31 catches for 236 yards. The Cardinals have Kenyan Drake set to hit free agency, leaving Chase Edmonds as the only back with any sort of offensive experience in the league.

TE Robert Tonyan

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tonyan exploded in 2020 for 52 catches for 586 yards and a whopping 11 touchdowns. The Cardinals need a tight end, but Tonyan will be a restricted free agent.

DL Damon Harrison

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Harrison has bounced around recently. He is now 32 years old and played for two teams this season. The former All-Pro was known as one of the best run stoppers in the league. The Cardinals have youth on the defensive line but all their veterans are scheduled to be free agents, Harrison could be what Domata Peko was late in the season for the Cardinals.

