4 soon-to-be free agents to watch in Chiefs vs. Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs boast two of the strongest rosters you’ll find around the NFL, and both teams have some pending free agents who could be of interest to the New Orleans Saints. With the Saints looking to get faster and more athletic defensively while improving their run game on offense, here are some players we’re watching closely during Saturday night’s wild-card round playoff game:

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Hunt has lined up at both right guard and right tackle for the Dolphins, and he’s excelled in both roles after playing on both sides of the line in college. He could be an upgrade at left guard or a prime replacement for Ryan Ramczyk at right tackle if the Saints are willing to invest another high-dollar contract in the offensive line.

Chiefs DE Mike Danna

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Danna is an underrated player in the Chiefs defense, having totaled 40-plus pressures in back-to-back years while holding up well against the run. He recently turned 26 and is just hitting the prime of his career. If Kansas City lets him walk away the Saints would be wise to jump into the bidding for his services.

Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson was a good role player with the Dallas Cowboys, peaking with 50 receptions for 664 yards and 6 touchdown catches in 2021; but he’s been overshadowed by better receivers in Miami the last two years, totaling just 25 catches for 446 yards with 3 touchdowns. If the Saints are moving on from Michael Thomas, adding the 6-foot-2, 197-pound Wilson would bring size the receiving corps that Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed lack.

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Tranquill has done a great job cutting down on his missed tackles this year while making more plays on passing downs, more often pressuring the quarterback and limiting yards gained after the catch by opposing receivers. He could be a smart pickup as either a Zack Baun replacement or an insurance policy behind Demario Davis (or both). Pete Werner’s struggles in coverage make room for a player with Tranquill’s skills set.

